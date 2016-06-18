Better Newspaper Contest 2016 Winners Announced

by

2016 BNC Winners Press

Winners of the 2016 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest were announced this week by Dee Ann Campbell, chairman of the APA Better Newspaper Contest Committee.

110 newspapers submitted 2,775 entries in the annual contest. Louisiana Press Association judged the entries.

The awards were presented tonight, June 18th at the 2016 Alabama Press Association Convention at the Hilton Golf & Beach Resort in Destin, Florida. General Excellence, Best Public Service, Freedom of Information, Most Improved, Best Presswork, Best Newspaper Website, Categories 1- 8, Photo of the Year, and Story of the Year.

General Excellence awards are based on total points earned from five areas: issues submitted for the general excellence category, awards in eight general categories, awards in the public service and FOI categories, awards in the single event categories and awards from the advertising contest.