Better Newspaper Contest Advertising Winners Press Release

Dee Ann Campbell, chairman of the APA Advertising Contest Committee, announced winners of the 2016 APA Advertising Contest this week. Sixty newspapers submitted 1,007 entries in this year’s contest. The entries were judged by the Louisiana Press Association.

The advertising awards were presented along with the editorial awards tonight, Saturday, June 18 at the2016 APA Summer Convention in Destin, Florida