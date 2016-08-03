Advertising Account Executive – Scottsboro

by

Advertising Account Executive

The Daily Sentinel has an immediate opening for an outside advertising account executive. The account executive is expected to maintain existing accounts and develop new business by selling a variety of advertising products and services and to consult with clients to develop an effective marketing plan.

The ideal candidate will be highly organized and goal oriented. The candidate must be able to work well under pressure in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment. The candidate should have excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills along with basic computer skills.

The Daily Sentinel is an award-winning newspaper located on Guntersville Lake in Scottsboro, AL. The company publishes newspapers five days per week and magazines monthly.

The compensation plan includes base salary, commission and incentives, health/dental insurance, 401K, life and disability insurance, and paid time off.

Our outside account positions require you to have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

To apply please email your resume’ to advertising@thedailysentinel.com, or mail it to The Daily Sentinel, 701 Veterans Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

The Daily Sentinel

701 Veterans Drive

Scottsboro, AL 35768