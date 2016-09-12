Michael Galvin takes over as Montgomery Advertiser’s new president

by

View the original post by Brad Harper, on the Montgomery Advertiser’s website here.

Michael Galvin has taken over as the Montgomery Advertiser’s new president.

He enters the role, that was once called publisher, during the Advertiser’s ongoing transformation as a digital company. It’s a situation that isn’t new to him. He’s spent 20 years working with print and digital media as a sales and marketing executive with BellSouth, AT&T and YP Marketing Solutions. That included a wide range of work with Yellow Pages properties and a suite of related digital services.

“We were transitioning from a print-centric product and evolving to be more of a digital (company),” Galvin said. “The phone book is still used by some people, just like the print media is. We’re maintaining one while evolving the other.

“It’s a tremendous advantage that (the Advertiser has) the content. You’re part of the local community, and you’re keeping people informed.”

The choice to hire Galvin, who started Monday, was a “no-brainer” and not just because of his experience, said Judi Terzotis, regional president for Advertiser parent company Gannett. She said it was equally important that the longtime Southerner cares about people and wants to be in Montgomery. Galvin is a University of Tennessee graduate who most recently lived in Birmingham and has worked in the area for more than a decade.

“He’s here to stay, and that was important to me,” she said “It’s a great staff. It’s a vibrant community. You can feel the energy in downtown that you can’t in a lot of downtowns. We’ve got all of these really great components.”

Those assets weren’t lost on Galvin. He said he visited Montgomery before his interview this summer, went to a Biscuits game and explored the city a bit. After getting to know the area and visiting with the staff he said he got excited about becoming part of both, and helping both to grow.

“I want to be a better version of myself, personally and professionally, each day,” Galvin said. “And I think we’re all better when we’re helping other people get better.”

Galvin and his wife have already bought a house in Montgomery. They have six children, three enrolled in school here and three at college not far away.

The way the city has welcomed his family has been overwhelming, he said.

“It’s a big city in that it’s the state capital, but it doesn’t feel that way at all to me,” Galvin said. “It feels more like a small town, in a good way.

“I can’t tell you how many people have invited me to lunch. My old college nickname was ‘The Skinny Guy,’ and the way everybody’s treating me here I’ll lose that nickname pretty fast.”