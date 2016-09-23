by

The Opelika Auburn News, a 7 day morning publication with a 24/7 digital operation, is seeking an experienced circulation director with a proven track record for achieving goals and objectives. The person selected for this position will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the department/staff, and will be an integral part of the leadership team. Candidates must possess exemplary organizational and interpersonal skills, have exceptional customer service standards and be creative in their approach to selling/marketing across all of our audience platforms. The person chosen for this role will have full responsibility for the management of the entire department, including but not limited to, sales, distribution, service, collections, third party distribution, and community involvement.

The Opelika Auburn News is a part of BH Media Group. This position may offer advancement opportunities for the successful individual along with a full range of benefits, as provided by the company. Pre-employment drug and background screening required; EOE/M/F/D/V:

Please send resume and salary expectations to mailto:rmaynor@oanow.com.