Corner News – Sales Manager

The Corner News has an immediate opening for a Sales Manager. Ideal candidate must be able to lead, manage, motivate, communicate and train effectively; must be able to effectively prospect and develop new and existing accounts. Must be well organized and able to plan and execute an effective Sales strategy to meet budget; must work well with other managers and Account Executives across all media. Duties include but not limited to:

Job Description

· Direct the selling of multimedia advertising solutions to local retail accounts, carry an account list, assist in layout and schedule advertisements for publication and web; manage new business development, and maintain high activity levels

· Oversee all sales representatives for The Corner News

· Responsible for all advertising sales and production duties of The Corner News. Duties encompass oversight of all revenue generation for The Corner News, including, but not limited to: maintaining yearly budgets, total revenue growth, online audience growth, distribution, advertising, marketing, community relations, website, mobile products and independent contractors.

Required Skills

· Excellent skills at coaching and developing Sales reps

· Attention to detail, accuracy and consistency

· Strong interpersonal, communication, and presentation skills; verbal and written

· Proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel