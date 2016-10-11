You are here: Home / News / APA Latest News / Are You Ready? New Rules Are About to Hammer Your Payroll!

Are You Ready? New Rules Are About to Hammer Your Payroll!

October 11, 2016 by

Thursday, November 3 
11:00 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. CDT

About the program:

Tonda Rush will explain the new rule, which is due to take effect on Dec. 1, and how it changes current federal labor laws. She will describe which types of newspapers and employees are exempt, the policy implications of the change, and the limited options employers have to minimize its financial and operational impact.

Registration fee: FREE for NNA Members; $65 for non-members

Register by Monday, October 31
(Registrations submitted after this date are subject to a $10 late fee until Midnight Nov. 2)

www.regonline.com/NNAOTRules

 

