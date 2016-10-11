by

The Clarksdale Press-Register, a paid circulation weekly in Clarksdale, Miss., is accepting resumes for our news editor position. We’re seeking a motivated individual who likes hard work and is eager to deal with all aspects of community journalism. Candidate should have newswriting experience or solid knowledge of newswriting style and approach. Ideal candidate will have some experience in photography, knowledge of layout and design, a background of covering local government and events, and a strong desire to challenge themselves to grow and learn in this role. The Press-Register is part of a longtime family-owned newspaper group and has a reputation of fair and thorough reporting on the community. Good opportunity for early career journalist seeking a fast-paced challenge. Compensation range $25,000 to $30,000, depending on experience. Nice benefits. If interested, submit resume, letter expressing interest, references, and writing samples to mitchelltaylor84@yahoo.com.