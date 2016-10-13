Cleveland, Tennessee – Publisher

by

The Cleveland Daily Banner in Cleveland, Tennessee is interviewing for the publisher position.

Candidate must have a minimum of 5 years publishing experience at a daily newspaper. Candidate should have strong print and digital experience. Diversification of revenue and niche products is preferred. Candidate must be strong in sales and in editorial management.

The Cleveland Daily Banner is 11,000 plus-circulation, published Sunday through Friday Located in Southeastern Tennessee.

Send resume, a letter explaining why qualified for the position, and references to sarah@wallsnewspapers.com.