Account Executive – Pike County, AL

Troy Publications Inc., an award-winning media company Alabama, has an immediate need for an account executive to fill a sales position in an established territory. This position will have a strong focus on prospecting and new business development.

Our account executives:

Are team players with a strong work ethic

Have a consultative, in-person selling skillset

Are able to sell across different media platforms

Maintain a high level of sales activity each day

Manage accounts from start to finish

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills and solid computer skills

Are organized and trainable

Are goal-oriented and driven to exceed personal and company goals

Based in Pike County, Troy Publications publishes a five-day newspaper, a lifestyle magazine and a variety of niche publications, as well as on digital and social media platforms. Our community is home to Troy University and a growing, diversified economic and retail base. We’re located less than an hour south of Montgomery; about two hours from the Florida panhandle; and less than three hours from Atlanta.

Compensation plan includes base weekly salary, aggressive commission and bonus plan, health/dental insurance, 401(k), paid life and disability insurance, retirement plan, and paid holidays and sick leave.

No phone calls, faxes or walk-ins, please. Qualified applicants will be contacted directly for interviews. Email Publisher Stacy Graning atstacy.graning@troymessenger.com.