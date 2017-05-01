Advertising Account Representative – Demopolis, AL

The Demopolis Times has an immediate opening for an advertising account representative to fill a sales position. This position will have a strong focus on prospecting and new business development while also providing outstanding service to existing customers. Qualifying candidates will be goal-oriented and self-motivated with strong organization and communication skills. Previous sales or marketing experience is a plus, but we will train the right candidate. The advertising representative will be tasked with selling advertising for newspapers, magazines, promotion publications and digital platforms.

Demopolis is situated in the heart of Alabama’s Black Belt Region and is centrally located between Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Meridian, Miss. The Demopolis Times is a consistent winner in the Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest and its staff are involved in civic and community activities.

Compensation will include a base salary with commissions based on sales goals. We also offer health/dental/vision insurance, 401(k), paid life and disability insurance, retirement plan, and paid vacation and holidays. Qualified candidates are encouraged to email resumés to robert.blankenship@demopolistimes.com.