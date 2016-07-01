Asst. Journalism Professor- Auburn University at Montgomery

The Department of Communication and Theatre at Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) seeks a tenure track, Assistant Professor in Journalism beginning Fall 2025. This position represents an exciting opportunity to help shape and grow our journalism curriculum as part of a dynamic department focused on preparing students for success in today’s multimedia environment.

The ideal candidate will have a background in multimedia journalism with the ability to teach courses including but not limited to multimedia journalism and video production. We are especially interested in qualified candidates who can inspire students through hands-on, practical assignments and embed multimedia and video production in journalism and communication courses. We have supportive teaching facilities, including TV and audio studios – for which the ideal candidate would serve as liaison – and a Mac computer lab with Adobe Creative Cloud.

In addition to teaching journalism courses, the successful applicant may have opportunities to develop new courses in video and media production and interdisciplinary courses in film, theatre, and strategic communication. Joining our faculty of 9 full-time members, new faculty will find an environment supportive of quality teaching and professional growth through research.

Our students represent diverse backgrounds and benefit from small class sizes averaging 20 per section. The teaching load is 4/3, or 3/3 with an active research agenda. Internal funding and professional development leaves are available to support research and creative endeavors. AUM offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health and life insurance, employee and dependent education benefits, and a defined-benefit pension plan.

Minimum qualifications include:

Terminal degree (Ph.D., MFA) in journalism, media, or communication ABD or AB thesis may be considered but the degree must be completed by August 1, 2025

Demonstrated capacity to teach multimedia journalism and video production

Demonstrated excellence in teaching

Commitment to developing and maintaining an active research program

Ability to teach in-person and online and provide service to the department, the college, and the university

Preferred qualifications include:

Professional experience in journalism and/or multimedia or video production

Proficient with Adobe Premiere Pro, Audition, and InDesign

How to Apply:

Visit https://www.jobs.aum.edu/postings/6939 and complete an online application.

Completed applications must include, 1) cover letter indicating qualifications, 2) curriculum vitae, 3) teaching philosophy, 4) research statement, 5) graduate transcripts (official transcript will be needed at time of hire), and 6) contact information for at least three professional references (will be contacted for final candidates only).

Screening of applications will begin as received with priority given to applications received by December 1, 2024. While the position will remain open until filled, AUM reserves the right once interviewing has begun to stop accepting applications.

Contact Neil David Seibel, Search Committee Chair, at nseibel@aum.edu with any questions.

Auburn University at Montgomery is an equal-opportunity employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity; therefore, we encourage applications from historically under-represented groups, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

