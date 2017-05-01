Circulation Director – Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika-Auburn News has an immediate opening for a Circulation Director. This position directs the newspapers print/digital circulation distribution and audience development for the Opelika-Auburn News. This position is responsible for providing direction for circulation distribution and audience staff, coordination of efforts with other departments.

Essential Job Duties/Responsibilities/Accountabilities include but are not limited to: Grow and maintain circulation subscription revenue, both print and digital, through developing local audiences and implementation of corporate initiates including planning and forecasting, direct an organization of independent contractors in providing high levels of consistent customer service, optimize resources to provide acceptable levels of service and performance for controlling expenses and managing to budgeted levels, develop professional skills in department employees through selective hiring, training, coaching and motivation and provide clear departmental direction to achieve goals through management of day to day operations. Four year college or university program certificate or two to five years related experience or training or equivalent combination of education and experience preferred. Requires PC skills including word processing, excel and the ability to use proprietary data base and payroll systems, requires basic mathematical skills and the ability to compute and interpret data, must be able to apply common sense understanding to follow both written and oral instructions and be able to solve problems with multiple variables, and be able to read, analyze, interpret and write reports and effectively present information to employees and the public. Must have valid driver’s license and current automobile insurance. Full benefit package offered including 401K. Pre-employee drug screen and back ground screen required. EOE/M/F/M/V:

Apply at www.BHMGinc.com or at www.oanow.com