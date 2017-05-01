Circulation Manager – Carrollton, GA

CIRCULATION MANAGER. Immediate opening with the Newspapers of West Georgia. Our paid publications include a daily newspaper, a thrice-weekly newspaper and a weekly newspaper. All subscriber copies are mailed. Free distribution publications include a mailed TMC and two carrier-delivered TMCs. Responsibilities include supervision of circulation staff and carriers along with the preparation of various circulation reports and postal reports. Experience in newspaper circulation distribution and marketing preferred. Knowledge of Newscycle CirculationPro, postal regulations and Microsoft Excel a plus. Position offers competitive compensation and benefits packages including health insurance, paid vacation, sick time and 401(k). Email resume to: publisher@times-georgian.com. Mail resume to: Publisher, Times-Georgian, 901 Hay’s Mill Rd., Carrollton, GA 30117. The Times-Georgian is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or disability.