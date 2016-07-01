Circulation Manager – Cartersville, GA

Circulation Manager

The Daily Tribune News, the leader in local news and information in Cartersville, Bartow County and surrounding areas, has an immediate opening for a manager to lead its print circulation and digital engagement growth.

The Circulation Manager is a key cog in the newspaper’s management team and will work directly with the general manager and group publisher in planning and implementing strategies that will grow readership, both online and in print. Primarily, the circulation manager is responsible for delivery of the three printed issues of the DTN weekly (Sunday, Wednesday & Friday) by cultivating and maintaining an independent contract carrier team that provides top shelf customer service.

The ideal candidate must be self-motivated with excellent time management and problem-solving skills. Strong interpersonal, communication and organization skills also a must. Candidate must have a minimum of five years of newspaper circulation experience with proven results. District manager experience also helpful.

Applicant must have reliable transportation with a valid Georgia driver’s license, proof of auto insurance at time of hire and clean driving record. May be required to work some nights, weekends and holidays.

The Daily Tribune News has been a staple in the community for 75 years. Cartersville is located 50 miles north of Atlanta off I-75. It is home to a bustling downtown and boasts several beautiful parks for the outdoor enthusiast.

Position includes a competitive salary based on experience, benefits and a 401(k) plan. We also offer paid vacation and sick leave. A pre-employment drug test is required.

Send resume and cover letter to:

The Daily Tribune News

ATTN: Jennifer Moates, GM

251 S. Tennessee St.

Cartersville, GA 30120

May also be sent via email to jennifer.moates@daily-tribune.com