City Editor – Florence, AL

The Times Daily, an award-winning newspaper, is looking for a full-time city editor who can help drive digital and print growth in a bustling north Alabama region. The city editor will help develop less experienced as well as veteran reporters. The successful candidate must be willing to evolve as news delivery changes.

Responsibilities:

· Supervises reporting staff of three

· Plans and executes reporting for digital and print breaking, watchdog, and enterprise news

· Conducts daily planning meetings with staff

· Creates daily and Sunday web and news budgets

· Assigns local content for front page and Region front page

· Shares daily copy-editing responsibilities with the executive editor

· Selects wire stories daily and helps handle copy flow to the remote desk

· Assists with reporting and writing stories and filling voids when reporters are out for vacation/sick days, prioritizing time to tackle only major stories

· Manages the newsroom while the executive editor is out of the office

· Works some nights and weekends

Required Qualifications:

· 10 years combined reporting and editing experience

· Experience in daily journalism reporting, management, and digital media

Qualified candidates should send three writing samples, cover letter, and resume to: Gary Maitland, Times Daily, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, AL 35630; or email to gary.maitland@timesdaily.com. EOE