City Editor – Florence, AL

The Times Daily, an award-winning newspaper, is looking for a full-time city editor who can help drive digital and print growth in a bustling north Alabama region. The city editor will help develop less experienced as well as veteran reporters. The successful candidate must be willing to evolve as news delivery changes.
Responsibilities:
· Supervises reporting staff of three
· Plans and executes reporting for digital and print breaking, watchdog, and enterprise news
· Conducts daily planning meetings with staff
· Creates daily and Sunday web and news budgets
· Assigns local content for front page and Region front page
· Shares daily copy-editing responsibilities with the executive editor
· Selects wire stories daily and helps handle copy flow to the remote desk
· Assists with reporting and writing stories and filling voids when reporters are out for vacation/sick days, prioritizing time to tackle only major stories
· Manages the newsroom while the executive editor is out of the office
· Works some nights and weekends
Required Qualifications:
· 10 years combined reporting and editing experience
· Experience in daily journalism reporting, management, and digital media
Qualified candidates should send three writing samples, cover letter, and resume to: Gary Maitland, Times Daily, 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, AL 35630; or email to gary.maitland@timesdaily.com. EOE