Columbiana, AL – Inside Sales Consultant

INSIDE SALES CONSULTANT

We are looking for dynamic, highly motivated salesperson to become part of our classified advertising sales team. Successful candidates will thrive in a fast-paced sales environment where a competitive nature, strong work ethic and excellent customer service skills are required and rewarded.

This opportunity involves building relationships and selling our products to new and existing customers. Earning potential is excellent and unlimited. Full-Time only. Schedule is Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Compensation plan includes base weekly salary, aggressive commission and bonus plan, health/dental insurance, 401(k), paid life and disability insurance, retirement plan, and paid holidays and sick leave.

Qualifications: A successful Inside Sales Professional will be dependable, energetic, goal oriented, self-starter, well organized and friendly. Customer service, sales experience and passion is a must.

-Strong computer skills, and ability to learn new software.

-Excellent communication skills and a genuine love of people

-Willingness to learn-Ability to work independently

To apply, please EMAIL a resume, cover letter, references and earnings expectations using INSIDE SALES CONSULTANT as the subject line to: careers@shelbycountyreporter.com

No phone calls, faxes or walk-ins, please. Qualified applicants will be contacted directly for interviews.