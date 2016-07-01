Content Editor – Pell City, AL

CNHI is seeking a Content Editor for the weekly St. Clair Times Aegis in

Pell City, Ala.

Position Overview:

The Content Editor assists in the oversight of the print and online

products of The St Clair News Aegis. This position requires the highest

level of professionalism in appearance, tone and service.

Job Duties & Responsibilities:

Adhere to journalistic ethics as established by CNHI, and assure

reporting is done with balance and objectivity.

Oversees the overall design of the newspaper. In this role, this

individual must also possess and use strong editing skills to ensure the

newspaper, niche publications and digital postings are at a high level.

Assist in assuring the newspaper is meeting its responsibility as a

public watchdog.

Acts quickly during the times of breaking news and ongoing coverage of

such events.

Communicate with audience members, answering questions and providing

information.

Assist in the development of website and e-delivery systems.

Understand and contribute to The St Clair News social media sites and

website, per the newspaper and CNHI guidelines.

Work with editors and staff to coordinate and assure full coverage of

news, human interest and sports in the market, including special

sections, community magazines and niche publications.

Oversees newshole, content flow, and deadlines.

Be able to perform any task within the Editorial department, including,

but not limited to, reporting, photography, editing, and digital posting.

Work closely with upper management team, including directors of

advertising, circulation, production and the business office.

Works in an efficient and productive manner with other management team

members.

Knowledge & Skills:

News reporting and photography.

Strong news judgment as it relates to marketing and presentation of

newspapers.

Strong leadership skills.

Customer service skills via phone, email and in-person.

Organizational skills, including how to attain and meet strict deadlines.

Understanding the role of social media in relation to reporting and

content delivery.

Computer skills, including keyboarding and working with different

software or business/editorial systems as assigned, including, but not

limited to, News Edit, TownNews and Newscycle (or equivalent until learned).

Required Qualifications:

College degree preferred; experience or training in journalism or

related fields required.

Experience in overseeing a newsroom or as a section editor of a newspaper.

Please send resume and cover letter to Amy Henderson, Editor, Cullman

Times at ahenderson@cullmantimes.com.