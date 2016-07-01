Copy Editor – Athens, AL

Copy editor for The News Courier, Athens, Ala.

How well do you pay attention?

The New Courier in Athens, Ala., is searching for a copy editor/page designer. The position is responsible for laying out pages for the daily newspaper, news judgment, headline writing, copy editing, filing releases and managing a news budget. Duties and responsibilities include editing and proofreading copy, layout and design of live pages, uploading content to our CMS, managing breaking news, social media and managing special sections. College degree required; preferred qualifications include experience with InDesign, CMS (especially the BLOX system), the Adobe suite of graphic tools and social media savvy. Athens is experiencing phenomenal growth in North Alabama, is home to a state university and offers a superior quality of life. Send resume, list of references and work samples to tom@athensnews-courier.com.