Director of Communications and Marketing for COSAM- Auburn University

The College of Sciences and Mathematics (COSAM) at Auburn University seeks a dynamic, results-oriented, well-rounded and experienced professional to lead the communications and marketing services for our college as its Director of Communications and Marketing. The ideal candidate will have had career experience as a technical content provider and in a news media, public relations, and/or communications management role, including working with broadcast, electronic and print communication, and graphic design.

What You’ll Do:

Develop and Implement a Communications and Marketing Strategy for COSAM – In this position you will serve as the primary news and information marketer for COSAM. You will provide guidance to senior administration, and support of all communications and marketing activities in all five academic departments and administrative offices in COSAM. It will be your responsibility to be innovative in developing a strategy to manage the information and its dissemination.

Inspire and Lead a Communications Staff – The Director will lead and work with a two-member staff dedicated to media outreach, marketing, and public relations in support of COSAM's and the University's strategic plan. There is potential for team expansion.

Tell the COSAM Story – The Director will assist in developing and disseminating content for various audiences in various formats, as well as contributing in those functions as needed. You will work with COSAM leadership on branding and marketing for COSAM's innovative research, teaching, outreach, faculty, staff, and alumni to tell its story.

Why You’ll Love it:

Impactful and Purpose Driven Work – Your work will directly contribute to the success of COSAM and Auburn University.

Collaborative and welcoming environment.

Auburn University has highly competitive benefits for employees including state retirement benefits, generous leave policies, tuition assistance for you and your dependents, paid parental leave and more!

Auburn University was named by Forbes Magazine as one of the State of Alabama’s best employers, with employees staying an average of 10 years.

Essential Functions:

Establish and maintain strong working relationships with COSAM’s external and internal stakeholders, among them the University administration, COSAM administration, individual professors and lecturers, researchers, investigators, and staff.

Oversight and supervision of COSAM’s Communication and Marketing staff.

Direction of the administrative and functional duties of the department.

Ensure communication and marketing products are of the highest quality and contain approved and appropriate content.

Develop and implement a communication and marketing strategy for COSAM that aligns with both Auburn University and COSAM’s strategic plan.

Ensure accuracy and currency of the department and college websites and social media channels.

Coordinate news coverage resulting from COSAM news releases or from media story inquiries, as well as maintain relationships with news media. Track and monitor media acceptance of COSAM-related news releases and ensure that various stakeholders are kept apprised of media placement results.

Manage and track the department budget as well as approval of department financial transactions.

Minimum Qualifications:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing, business, or related field plus six years of experience in marketing and communications services.

When a candidate has the required education, but lacks the required experience, they may normally apply additional appropriate education toward the experience requirement at a rate of one year relevant education per year of required experience.

Minimum Skills and Abilities:

Candidates must possess the ability to develop content for various audiences and in various formats.

Candidates must have a working knowledge of branding, marketing, and communication theories, concepts, techniques, mediums, and strategies.

Excellent written and interpersonal communication skills.

Candidates must be proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and a variety of social media tools.

Experience in the supervision, management, and leadership of employees.

Desired Qualifications:

Experienced candidates with strong branding, marketing, media relations, story placement, and research content development skills.

A master’s degree from an accredited institution

Experience working independently and as part of a team.

Experience in producing scientific content.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY IS AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. It is our policy to provide equal employment and education opportunities for all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, age, disability, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other classification protected by applicable law.

Required Documents:

Cover Letter

Resume

Writing Sample and/or Portfolio Link

Names and contact information for three professional references

Review of applications will begin March 1, 2025, and continue until the position is filled. For questions about the position, please contact Dr. Tim Hawthorne at tlh0069@auburn.edu.