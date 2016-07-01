Editor / Reporter – Grove Hill, Alabama

A three-weekly newspaper group in southwest Alabama is looking for an editor/reporter. The individual should have journalism training and/or experience and be versed in layout and photography skills and be able to work well with the community. The individual would be based at one of the newspapers but would be part of a team that provides coverage for all three publications. This is a rural area (if you are a hunter or fisherman, you’ll love it!), 1 hour from Mobile, 2.5 hours from beach.

Send resume to Jim Cox, The Clarke County Democrat, P.O. Box 39, Grove Hill, AL 36451, email jimcox@tds.net.