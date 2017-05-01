Reporter/Editor – Jackson, AL

The South Alabamian, a weekly newspaper in Jackson, Ala. seeks a versatile reporter (or editor if you have more experience). Weekly newspaper covers a small city of 5,000 plus some county news. Cover all kinds of news, write interesting feature stories and cover some community/high school sports. Good writing, computer and photography skills needed. Prior newspaper experience preferred but not necessary for the right person. Most important is a good people person who knows what news is and can find it without having to have it pointed out, a self-starter, accurate in fact gathering with good writing skills. Less than an hour to Mobile and about two to Alabama beaches and Mississippi coastal casinos. Send resume to Publisher Jim Cox, jimcox@tds.net.