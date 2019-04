Editorial Assistant/Reporter – LaFayette, GA

The Walker County Messenger, a weekly newspaper in LaFayette, GA., is searching for an editorial assitant/reporter. They are looking for someone with a journalism background who has reporting, editing and some layout skills. Must be willing to relocate. Benefits include health, vacation, holiday and sick pay. Please send resume and several writing samples to dstilwell@npco.com or mail to Catoosa County News, Attn: Don Stilwell, 7513 Nashville Street, Ringgold, GA 30736.