Editorial Coordinator – Luverne, AL

Greenville Newspapers LLC seeks an energetic and self-motivated editorial coordinator to join its award-winning staff. The position offers a chance to practice exclusively local community journalism in Luverne, Alabama — in the form of news writing, sports writing, opinion writing, photography and design.

Candidates must be proficient in all areas of reporting, editing, photography and pagination. This position requires a love of community, strong writing skills and the ability to work independently. Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or a related field and must be proficient InDesign and Photoshop. The full-time position offers competitive salary and benefits, and opportunities to advance within the company. Compensation plan includes bonus opportunities, health/dental insurance, 401(k), paid life and disability insurance, retirement plan, and paid holidays and sick leave.

Send resume, work samples and references to Greenville Newspapers LLC, managing editor Jonathan Bryant at jonathan.bryant@greenvilleadvocate.com.