Executive Editor – Anniston, AL

Award-winning Alabama newspaper, The Anniston Star, seeks Executive Editor to lead it and its five sister publications to the future in the digital age. Building on a distinguished journalistic legacy of 100+ years of family ownership, the Editor will have the opportunity to shape the company’s path as it transitions to a new model.

Applicants would have a Liberal Arts education with a BA Degree in Journalism, History, Creative Writing or similar. A background in reporting and in managing a newsroom is preferable, and fluency in all digital platforms is required. The Editor should possess the highest ethical standards and bring demonstrable leadership skills to the position.

In addition, the Editor is the face of the paper in the community and must be committed to identifying and responding to the challenges the community faces and to providing the leadership a responsible community newspaper can exert. The Anniston Star is guided by the principle highlighted on its masthead: “The duty of a newspaper is to be the attorney for the most defenseless among its subscribers.” This value extends to an ongoing effort toward diversifying the institution to reflect the community it serves.

The newspaper’s duty to bring to its community the local stories unavailable elsewhere does not mean that it can ignore the outside world. The Editor should be sensitive to the impact national and international news has on the local community and provide reporting and context for our readers.

Please respond to Josephine E. Ayers, Publisher, at P.O. Box 189, Anniston, AL 36202. The Anniston Star is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages diversity in applications.