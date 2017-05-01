Executive Editor – Rome, GA

The Rome News Tribune is seeking a dynamic individual to lead and grow the award-winning newsroom of one of Georgia’s oldest newspapers. The Tribune is family owned and operated. Located in northwest Georgia, Rome is one of the state’s gem cities in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Nestled between three rivers and seven hills, Rome is a vibrant community with a diverse mix of business, education and health care industries. The Executive Editor position at the Rome News-Tribune is a multi-faceted job that requires leadership within the newsroom, the TimeS-Journal company and the Rome community. Specifically, the position:

— serves as manager of news operations for the daily Rome News-Tribune

— serves as supervisor for the editors at four sister weekly newspapers

— serves as the primary representative of the Rome News-Tribune throughout the Rome and Floyd County communities.

EE will coordinate news, feature and sports coverage of RN-T for its daily newspaper, corresponding website and the Rome Life magazine and manage and mentor editors at four northwest Georgia weeklies: Polk County Standard-Journal, Catoosa County News, Walker County Messenger, and Calhoun Times. A person with knowledge of Floyd County and surrounding community is preferred. Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

Ensure the publications remain the primary source for residents to turn to for local news and high school sports in the Floyd County area.

Manage all content of the publications (print, online and social media), including news, sports, features, photography and videography.

Oversee newsroom personnel: news reporters, features writer and sports editor, including recruiting and managing newsroom staff.

Report and write news stories and cover events.

Serve as the voice of the newspaper by writing opinion columns and editorials.

Along with news staff, actively update digital platforms with important, time-sensitive community information

Identify those events and issues requiring coverage and assign to appropriate personnel.

Work with news sources and the publications’ readership to generate story ideas.

Secure and assign freelance writers as warranted and budgeted.

Prepare content budgets for newspapers, magazines, special sections and online products.

Suggest/Write headlines and summaries for news stories.

Meet all deadlines.

Coordinate page and web design with common copy desk and IT.

Advise the sports editor on sports content and issues.

Have ultimate responsibility for overall office functions, organization and procedures.

Serve as RN-T’s point of contact for readers, the general public and community leaders

Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Supervisor: Times-Journal V.P of Content.

Send cover letter and resume via email with ROME POSITION as subject line to: jkmurphy@mdjonline.com