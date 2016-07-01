Fort Payne, AL – Reporter

Times-Journal is seeking an individual who has a heart for our community. If you desire to use your words to help inform others, we would like to hear from you.The qualified candidate will have a working knowledge of Word, and be able to cover stories when they happen. We offer a competitive wage and benefit package including 401K, BC/BS Insurance, Sick Days and more. If you are ready to start your career as a writer withTimes-Journal, send your resume to publisher Steven Stiefel at: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.