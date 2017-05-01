Full-Time Reporter – Greenville, MS

The Delta Democrat-Times in Greenville, Miss., seeks a full-time news reporter with high energy, moxie and strong writing skills. The job requires beat coverage with the ability to break news and write compelling features. The successful candidate will cover government and write general assignment and enterprise articles. The reporter must be able to see the big picture and to report and craft prize-winning stories. Candidates must have excellent interviewing skills, solid news judgment and the ability to cultivate sources. The successful candidate also will have basic photography skills and layout and design ability using Quarkxpress. A bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field and prior reporting experience, preferably at a daily newspaper, are required. To apply to work for our award-winning newspaper, send a resume, cover letter and five published clips to: jalverson@ddtonline.com. Position includes vacation, 401k, health insurance and your standard package of holidays. Pay is 22-26k based on experience. We are an Emmerich Newspapers property; a Mississippi-owned-and-operated, three-generation family company with a track record of success.