General and Sports Reporters- Anniston and Talladega, AL

The Anniston Star and The Daily Home in Talladega seek two reporters and a sports reporter to join their award-winning newsrooms.

Building on a distinguished journalistic legacy of 100-plus years of family ownership, the newspaper is looking for talented journalists who understand reporting for digital and print products and can write enterprise stories, community features and break news.

One news reporter will work in the Anniston newsroom. The second will be based in Talladega and cover Sylacauga.

The sports reporter will cover sports in Talladega, including high schools, NASCAR and Talladega College.

Applicants should have a degree in journalism, history, creative writing or a similar field. Recent graduates will be considered, but these jobs will be best suited for candidates looking for their second or third positions in the industry.

The Anniston Star is guided by the principle highlighted on its masthead: “The duty of a newspaper is to be the attorney for the most defenseless among its subscribers.” This value extends to an ongoing effort toward diversifying the institution to reflect the community it serves.

Please send resume in Word format and three clips as online links to Executive Editor James Bennett at jbennett@annistonstar.com.

The Anniston Star is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages diversity in applications.