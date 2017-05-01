General Assignment Reporter – Selma, AL

The Selma Times-Journal, an award-winning daily newspaper in west central Alabama, has an immediate opening for an general assignment reporter to report on a variety of beats including county/city government, cops/courts, features and much more. The position offers an excellent opportunity for advancement within our parent company, Boone Newspapers, Inc. (www.boonenewspapers.com). The successful candidate must be organized, have an optimistic personality, enjoy meeting new people and understand what makes a community newspaper important to its readers. They must also enjoy small town life, getting involved in the community they serve while practicing true community journalism. Interested candidates should send resume, cover letter, references, work samples and salary requirements to Will Whaley, Managing Editor, The Selma Times-Journal at will.whaley@selmatimesjournal.com.