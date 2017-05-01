General Manager – Corinth, MS

The Daily Corinthian in Corinth, MS is seeking a General Manager – Advertising Director. This is a hands-on position requiring direct involvement in all areas of the newspaper operation including editorial, advertising sales, production and delivery. The successful candidate will be expected to be actively involved in the community and have a proven track record of revenue generation.

Responsibilities include: managing the advertising sales department to achieve desired revenue targets, planning and implementing revenue generating promotions for both print and online, managing all areas of the newspaper operation to achieve monthly and annual financial goals.

Total compensation for this position is 70 to 75k. We offer major medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid vacation and holidays and company matched 401K.

Interested candidates should submit their resume along with a cover letter outlining their accomplishments and experience to: rterry@dailycorinthian.com

“The Daily Corinthian is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.”