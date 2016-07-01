General Reporter – Fort Payne, AL

The Times-Journal, an award-winning newspaper in Fort Payne, Alabama, has an immediate opening for a general reporter.

We’re looking for someone who wants to do a little bit of everything — writing, editing, design, photography. We publish a daily newspaper and a monthly magazine, so one day you may cover a fatal car crash and the next day you’ll help organize a fashion shoot. If you’re a recent grad, this is the perfect place to gain better understanding of what community journalism is and how we serve our readers.

We’re nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians, so there are plenty of outdoor activities available — hiking, biking, kayaking. We’ve got state and national parks flush with rivers, waterfalls and caves. We’re also within driving distance of Birmingham, Huntsville, Chattanooga and Atlanta.

Experience with InDesign is preferred but not required. Send your resume and clips (and cover letter explaining why you’re the best for the job) to Publisher Steven Stiefel at steven.stiefel@times-journal.com. We offer a full benefits package and 401K. The Fort Payne Times-Journal is owned by Patrick Graham.