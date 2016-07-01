Instructor Position – University of Alabama Department of Journalism and Creative Media

The Department of Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Alabama seeks an instructor in the area of news media. The position begins August 16, 2020. The salary is nationally competitive. The successful candidate will teach courses in information gathering practices. Preference will be given to candidates who can teach courses in data and numeracy, data journalism, and data visualization. Other preferred teaching areas include multimedia, magazine editing, and photography. In the News Internship Coordinator role, the candidate will work with students preparing for their internships, staying informed about changing jobs and skills in a rapidly evolving news industry. More information about the Internship program can be found here: https://jcm.ua.edu/internships/

