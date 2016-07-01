Journalist – Alexander City, AL

The Alexander City (AL) Outlook is a five-day a week daily located at Lake Martin, one of the biggest recreational lakes in the South. We’re looking for a creative, passionate and dynamic journalist to join our award-winning team. We need an experienced, versatile general assignment reporter to continue our impressive growth and statewide recognition as one of the best newspapers in Alabama.

We recently won 30 editorial awards at the Alabama Press Association annual meeting, including first place for both General Excellence and In-Depth Reporting. Our tradition of editorial excellence is very important to us, so we need a reporter with a diverse background. We’re talking investigative journalism, explanatory pieces and compelling features along with an understanding of local government and the ability to cover high school sports when necessary.

This is an outstanding opportunity for someone who wants to work in a traditional community newsroom driven by the desire to go beyond just the meetings to help our readers understand what is occurring and why. We want features that tell the extraordinary struggles of ordinary people and can help us show what life is like in this growing region.

This job requires strong interviewing skills, attention to detail, critical thinking skills, a level of independence with a team-oriented mind and the ability to juggle numerous assignments, meet daily deadlines, cultivate sources and generate daily story ideas. The ideal candidate will have a proven record of quality reporting and unique writing skills, knowledge of AP style, social media, photography and video skills. Pagination skills are not required but are a plus.

We want a hardworking, dedicated individual who wants to be an integral part of our community and paper. If you’re passionate about storytelling and have a desire to come up with new and innovative ways of telling those stories using a vast array of different skills, tools and platforms, we want to talk to you.

We offer our employees a team atmosphere that is dedicated to excellence and constant growth. We offer competitive pay and great benefits.

Interested candidates should send a resume, writing samples and a brief cover letter to Managing Editor santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com