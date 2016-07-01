Lifestyle Features Reporter – Florence, AL

The Times Daily is seeking a general assignment reporter that has experience in writing feature stories. We need an energetic, inquisitive, and productive professional with excellent planning, reporting, and writing skills who can provide content for our expanded Lifestyle section, articles for our quarterly magazines and VIP magazine, as well as web updates and tweets for both our news and features sections.

Ability to consistently meet established writing deadlines is a must.

The successful candidate will need a college degree or equivalent experience, be proficient in the use of social media, have a passion for journalism, a reputation for quality and integrity, and the planning skills necessary to provide storyline budgets for multiple weeks in advance.

For information call 256-740-5721.

Candidates need to send cover letter, resume and writing clips to Gary E. Maitland, executive editor, or email Gary.Maitland@TimesDaily.com.