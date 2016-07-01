Magazine Editor- Alexander City, AL

Are you passionate about writing stories that readers can’t put down? Do you love meeting new people? Are you ready to make a real impact? If so, we have the career for you!
Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc., is looking for a creative, passionate writer to become our next Magazine Editor for Lake and Lake Martin Living magazines and a portfolio of annual publications.
This position drives content for TPI’s award-winning magazines, researches and writes compelling stories; works with freelance writers; maintains editorial deadlines; and safeguards the editorial integrity of our products.
Key Responsibilities:
- Write content for magazines, social media, websites and, occasionally, newspaper products
- Oversee development of content creation and build standing features with InDesign
- Oversee publication production, including editing, design and logistics
- Perform final copy edit (in InDesign) before approving for printer
- Schedule feature photography
- Take photos for stories and pictorial features
- Determine page counts and content requirements
- Lead planning for special events (Art & Photo Contest, Plug Day, etc.)
- Volunteer in the community
- Generate social media and video content ensuring consistency and quality of voice
- Maintain relationships with printers (pricing at appropriate page weights and coatings)
- Maintain a positive outlook in and out of the office
- Promote positive view of Lake Martin and surrounding communities on and off the clock
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism or equivalent combination of education and experience
- 1-3 years experience (preferably) in journalism or marketing field, specifically content creation
- Excellent writing and reporting skills adaptable to diverse audiences
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- High level of creativity with the ability to strategize content
- Ability to manage multiple projects and diverse personalities
- Thorough knowledge of Associated Press style
- Ability to prioritize projects and meet (sometimes tight) deadlines
- Knowledge of social media platforms and digital publishing technologies and a willingness to keep up with new trends
- Ability to establish and maintain effective and positive working relationships with community leaders and sources
- Outgoing, self-motivated and driven with strong work ethic
- Fierce champion of company culture: exhibiting professionalism and a fun spirit
What We Offer:
- Excellent benefits, including 401K, health, dental and vision beginning 60 days from hire
- A fun and entertaining work environment
- A maximum of 15 days vacation per year (first year is prorated based on month hired, 10 days after year one, 15 days after year 5)
- Sick leave accruals begin after first month of employment
- Paid holidays
Please contact:
Betsy Iler, TPI Magazine Editor-in-Chief
betsy.iler@alexcityoutlook.com
256-234-4282