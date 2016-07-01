Magazine Editor- Alexander City, AL

Are you passionate about writing stories that readers can’t put down? Do you love meeting new people? Are you ready to make a real impact? If so, we have the career for you!

Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc., is looking for a creative, passionate writer to become our next Magazine Editor for Lake and Lake Martin Living magazines and a portfolio of annual publications.

This position drives content for TPI’s award-winning magazines, researches and writes compelling stories; works with freelance writers; maintains editorial deadlines; and safeguards the editorial integrity of our products.

Key Responsibilities:

Write content for magazines, social media, websites and, occasionally, newspaper products

Oversee development of content creation and build standing features with InDesign

Oversee publication production, including editing, design and logistics

Perform final copy edit (in InDesign) before approving for printer

Schedule feature photography

Take photos for stories and pictorial features

Determine page counts and content requirements

Lead planning for special events (Art & Photo Contest, Plug Day, etc.)

Volunteer in the community

Generate social media and video content ensuring consistency and quality of voice

Maintain relationships with printers (pricing at appropriate page weights and coatings)

Maintain a positive outlook in and out of the office

Promote positive view of Lake Martin and surrounding communities on and off the clock

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or equivalent combination of education and experience

1-3 years experience (preferably) in journalism or marketing field, specifically content creation

Excellent writing and reporting skills adaptable to diverse audiences

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

High level of creativity with the ability to strategize content

Ability to manage multiple projects and diverse personalities

Thorough knowledge of Associated Press style

Ability to prioritize projects and meet (sometimes tight) deadlines

Knowledge of social media platforms and digital publishing technologies and a willingness to keep up with new trends

Ability to establish and maintain effective and positive working relationships with community leaders and sources

Outgoing, self-motivated and driven with strong work ethic

Fierce champion of company culture: exhibiting professionalism and a fun spirit

What We Offer:

Excellent benefits, including 401K, health, dental and vision beginning 60 days from hire

A fun and entertaining work environment

A maximum of 15 days vacation per year (first year is prorated based on month hired, 10 days after year one, 15 days after year 5)

Sick leave accruals begin after first month of employment

Paid holidays

Please contact:

Betsy Iler, TPI Magazine Editor-in-Chief

betsy.iler@alexcityoutlook.com

256-234-4282