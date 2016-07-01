Magazine Editor- Alexander City, AL

Help Wanted

Are you passionate about writing stories that readers can’t put down? Do you love meeting new people? Are you ready to make a real impact? If so, we have the career for you!

Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc., is looking for a creative, passionate writer to become our next Magazine Editor for Lake and Lake Martin Living magazines and a portfolio of annual publications.

This position drives content for TPI’s award-winning magazines, researches and writes compelling stories; works with freelance writers; maintains editorial deadlines; and safeguards the editorial integrity of our products.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Write content for magazines, social media, websites and, occasionally, newspaper products
  • Oversee development of content creation and build standing features with InDesign
  • Oversee publication production, including editing, design and logistics
  • Perform final copy edit (in InDesign) before approving for printer
  • Schedule feature photography
  • Take photos for stories and pictorial features
  • Determine page counts and content requirements
  • Lead planning for special events (Art & Photo Contest, Plug Day, etc.)
  • Volunteer in the community
  • Generate social media and video content ensuring consistency and quality of voice
  • Maintain relationships with printers (pricing at appropriate page weights and coatings)
  • Maintain a positive outlook in and out of the office
  • Promote positive view of Lake Martin and surrounding communities on and off the clock

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in journalism or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • 1-3 years experience (preferably) in journalism or marketing field, specifically content creation
  • Excellent writing and reporting skills adaptable to diverse audiences
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • High level of creativity with the ability to strategize content
  • Ability to manage multiple projects and diverse personalities
  • Thorough knowledge of Associated Press style
  • Ability to prioritize projects and meet (sometimes tight) deadlines
  • Knowledge of social media platforms and digital publishing technologies and a willingness to keep up with new trends
  • Ability to establish and maintain effective and positive working relationships with community leaders and sources
  • Outgoing, self-motivated and driven with strong work ethic
  • Fierce champion of company culture: exhibiting professionalism and a fun spirit

What We Offer:

  • Excellent benefits, including 401K, health, dental and vision beginning 60 days from hire
  • A fun and entertaining work environment
  • A maximum of 15 days vacation per year (first year is prorated based on month hired, 10 days after year one, 15 days after year 5)
  • Sick leave accruals begin after first month of employment
  • Paid holidays

Please contact:

Betsy Iler, TPI Magazine Editor-in-Chief

betsy.iler@alexcityoutlook.com

256-234-4282