Magazine Feature Writer- Alex City, AL

Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc., in Alexander City, Alabama, is seeking a feature writer to join our award-winning magazine team. If you love meeting new people and telling their stories, this could be your job. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field and be familiar with AP style (Associated Press). Photography experience with a 35mm camera is also required, and familiarity with InDesign is a plus. Must be willing to relocate to our coverage area. This is not a remote position.

Our team produces a full menu of glossy lifestyle magazines, including our signature monthly publications of Lake and Lake Martin Living magazines and three to five annual special edition publications. This is a full-time, entry-level position with paid vacation, insurance plan, 401K, and you get to work at beautiful Lake Martin! Salary range $30-$34K, commensurate with education, experience, and writing test.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

Proficient in AP style writing

Photography experience with a 35mm camera

InDesign and Adobe Photoshop skills are preferred, but not required

Ability to meet tight deadlines and work a flexible schedule, including occasional nights and weekends

Must be willing to relocate to Lake Martin, Alabama, area

Benefits:

Entry level position with salary range of $30-$34K

Paid vacation days

Health insurance plan

401K

Growth opportunities to advance within the company

Training to accelerate your career

Send resume and writing samples to shaylee.moore@alexcityoutlook.com.