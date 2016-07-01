Magazine Feature Writer- Alex City, AL

Magazine Feature Writer
Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc., in Alexander City, Alabama, is seeking a feature writer to join our award-winning magazine team. If you love meeting new people and telling their stories, this could be your job. The successful candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field and be familiar with AP style (Associated Press). Photography experience with a 35mm camera is also required, and familiarity with InDesign is a plus. Must be willing to relocate to our coverage area. This is not a remote position.
Our team produces a full menu of glossy lifestyle magazines, including our signature monthly publications of Lake and Lake Martin Living magazines and three to five annual special edition publications. This is a full-time, entry-level position with paid vacation, insurance plan, 401K, and you get to work at beautiful Lake Martin! Salary range $30-$34K, commensurate with education, experience, and writing test.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field
- Proficient in AP style writing
- Photography experience with a 35mm camera
- InDesign and Adobe Photoshop skills are preferred, but not required
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work a flexible schedule, including occasional nights and weekends
- Must be willing to relocate to Lake Martin, Alabama, area
Benefits:
- Entry level position with salary range of $30-$34K
- Paid vacation days
- Health insurance plan
- 401K
- Growth opportunities to advance within the company
- Training to accelerate your career
Send resume and writing samples to shaylee.moore@alexcityoutlook.com.