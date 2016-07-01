Managerial Position – Guntersville, AL

The Advertiser Gleam, a 7,500 twice weekly newspaper and 8,000 weekly TMC seeks an experienced leader in the beautiful lake city of Guntersville, AL situated along the Tennessee River in northeast Alabama. Candidate should be innovative and results-oriented. He or she will manage the operation. This individual must possess leadership, marketing and communication skills as well as be dedicated to growing all aspects of a profitable newspaper. The ability to think strategically and work with managers to develop and execute plans is essential. We are looking for a proven leader with excellent organizational, financial and management skills. Community involvement is also necessary and encouraged. Ideal candidates will have experience as an advertising sales leader or general manager of a newspaper. Advertiser Gleam is owned by TN Valley Media and offers a competitive salary commensurate with experience and a comprehensive benefits package including health insurance and 401K. Please send resume and salary requirements to darrell.sandlin@timesdaily.com.