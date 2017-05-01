Managing Editor – Alexander City, AL

If you are an experienced managing editor looking for a nationally recognized, progressive newspaper that has successfully blended print and social media, the Alexander City (Ala.) Outlook wants you. You will lead the team that produces five community newspapers located around Lake Martin in east central Alabama near Auburn University. We are strong and growing and our properties produce quality local journalism, compelling design and exceptional sports coverage for a dynamic area.

Our properties include The Alexander City Outlook, a five-day daily; a twice weekly; and four weeklies, The Wetumpka Herald, the Tallassee Tribune, The Eclectic Observer and The Dadeville Record and associated websites. We cover both rural and fast-growing suburban areas surrounding one of the top recreational lakes in the South. The successful candidate will help us move the organization forward with strong leadership skills, have a vision of our continued integration of print and social media, be able to identify and develop talent and be willing to become immersed in our communities. The ability to write, edit and contribute to the daily product when needed is essential. Pagination skills are helpful but not required.

Pay commensurate with experience, excellent benefits package and opportunity to advance based on performance. E-mail resume to steve.baker@alexcityoutlook.com.