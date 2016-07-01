Managing Editor – Bainbridge, GA

Are you ready to tell stories?

Bainbridge Media, LLC, has an immediate need for a Managing Editor to lead our newsroom in the publication of The Post-Searchlight weekly newspaper, as well as the quarterly Bainbridge Living Magazine and multiple special editions.

This position is a Do-It-All job, where the ideal candidate will oversee the production of our publications from beginning to end, including writing, photography, editing and pagination.

Candidates must:

· Have at least two years of experience as a reporter or editor in a real newsroom.

· Be able to conceptualize and assign stories while guiding other reporters during the writing process.

· Have a strong background in the Adobe Suite, primarily InDesign and Photoshop.

· Be technologically proficient in Word, WordPress, Gmail, Filezilla and other similar software that might be thrown your way.

· Be an enthusiastic self-starter.

· Possess a strong command of grammar, editing and use of AP Style.

· Have excellent written and oral communication skills.

· Be reliable, accurate and thorough in their reporting and page design.

· Be able to multitask efficiently, especially under deadline.

· Be organized and extremely detail oriented.

· Be comfortable working between both print and digital platforms, including social media, photo galleries and video.

Bainbridge is located on the beautiful banks of the Flint River in Southwest Georgia. With a bustling downtown scene featuring multiple unique restaurants and a small batch brewery, a rich history and plenty of Southern charm, Bainbridge has stories just waiting to be told around every corner. Are you ready to tell them?

Bainbridge Media, LLC, is an affiliate of Boone Newspapers, Inc. BNI benefits package includes medical, dental, vision, 401K, sick and vacation. Good opportunity for advancement within BNI for proven candidates. Apply by sending a resume and cover letter to mark.pope@thepostsearchlight.com or by mail to Bainbridge Media, LLC, P.O. Box 277 Bainbridge, Ga. 39818.