Managing Editor – Carrollton, GA

Managing Editor. Responsible for leading the newsroom of the Times-Georgian, Carrollton, GA, and supervision of three editors for additional publications of the Newspapers of West Georgia. Applicants must have a strong interest in the communities and people served. Will demonstrate excellent oral and written communication skills. Should possess the leadership skills and the ability to coach and train staff writers in producing well-written, accurate and balanced stories. Must be proficient in using print publications and an online presence to maximize our position as trusted and timely information sources for the communities we cover. This “hands-on’ position edits copy, handles numerous items to include the opinion page, obits, announcements, events listings, etc. Submits daily budgets and copy to our pagination hub. Should thrive under deadlines. Works closely with other members of the management team.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of five years writing and editing. Prior newsroom management experience. Knowledge of relevant technology used in the managing editor’s position.

Position offers competitive compensation and benefits packages including health insurance, paid vacation, sick time and 401(k). Email resume to: publisher@times-georgian.com. Mail resume to: Publisher, Times-Georgian, 901 Hay’s Mill Rd., Carrollton, GA 30117.Man