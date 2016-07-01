Managing Editor – Cookeville, TN

The 114-year-old Herald-Citizen in Cookeville, Tenn., seeks an experienced editor for its top newsroom position. The managing editor is responsible for news and editorial content for the six-day, 9,000-circulation newspaper and sister print and digital platforms.

Candidates need a collaborative management background, critical thinking skills, editorial writing ability and competency in coaching reporters and editors in reporting, writing, photography and social media journalism. We prize accurate, local news and sports coverage in print and online. Must also lead by example as regular writing/reporting is also expected.

The managing editor directs a staff of eight full-time journalists and co-chairs the editorial board with publisher. This person is also a key member of the senior management team and has a strong voice in strategic initiatives launched by the newspaper.

In addition to the daily newspaper, the Herald-Citizen publishes a weekly shopper, a website at www.herald-citizen.com, a community lifestyle magazines, as well as the recently launched Cookeville 360 app.

Cookeville is the economic hub of the Upper Cumberland region and is home to Tennessee Tech University, a new 1.6-million-square-foot Academy Sport + Outdoor distribution center and plentiful outdoor recreation opportunities. Conveniently located along I-40, Cookeville is also a short drive from Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Interested candidates should send their resume, work samples of noteworthy journalism accomplishments, salary requirements and a cover letter to Publisher Jack McNeely at jack.mcneely@herald-citizen.com.

The Herald-Citizen is an equal opportunity employer.