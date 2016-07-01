Managing Editor – East-Central Alabama (Lake Martin area)

Experienced, Dynamic Managing Editor

If you are an experienced managing editor looking for a nationally recognized, progressive newspaper that has successfully blended print and social media, Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. wants you.

You will lead the team that produces an award-winning twice-weekly newspaper and four community weekly newspapers located around Lake Martin in east-central Alabama near Auburn University. We are strong and growing and our properties produce quality local journalism, compelling design, and exceptional sports coverage for a dynamic and growing area. The Alexander City Outlook recently took home 65 awards in the Alabama Press Association convention, including General Excellence two years in a row.

Our properties include The Alexander City Outlook, a 3,500 circulation twice weekly; four weeklies, The Wetumpka Herald, the Tallassee Tribune, The Eclectic Observer and The Dadeville Record and associated websites. We cover both rural and fast-growing suburban areas surrounding one of the largest recreational lakes in the South.

The successful candidate will help us move the organization forward with strong leadership skills, have a vision of our continued integration of print and social media, be able to identify and develop talent and be willing to become immersed in our communities. The ability to write, edit, and contribute to the daily product when needed is essential. Pagination skills are helpful but not required.

Salary and bonuses approx. $50K, an excellent benefits package, bonus opportunities, and advancement based on performance.

If you think you think might be a good fit, please a resume, samples of your work and a cover letter to Steve Baker at steve.baker@alexcityoutlook.com