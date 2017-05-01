Managing Editor – Greenville, Mississippi

The Delta Democrat Times, a Pulitzer Prize-winning, 5,000-circulation, six-day daily in Greenville, Miss., is looking for a managing editor to lead its newsroom. The position requires the full spectrum of skills, from page layout to editorial writing and news coverage to special section production. This position is a working position as it requires the candidate to be hands on in the leading of its seven-person staff. Our focus is local news in this Mississippi Delta town and the Delta is an exciting place to lead a news staff. This is no desk-only job, but most work hours are between 8-5 p.m.

Position includes vacation, 401k, health insurance and your standard package of holidays. Pay is $38-43k based on experience. We are an Emmerich Newspapers property; a Mississippi-owned-and-operated, three-generation family company with a track record of success. If this sounds like an opportunity for which you have been looking , email your cover letter, resume, references and three local editorials you have written to Publisher Jon Alverson at jalverson@ddtonline.com.