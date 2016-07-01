Managing Editor – Paris, TX

The Paris News, an award-winning daily newspaper in beautiful Northeast Texas, is in the market for a managing editor to lead a young, talented and eager staff. The right candidate understands how to blend high journalism standards and community newspaper responsibilities, and provide leadership to the newsroom, the entire company and a growing community.

Our managing editor should posses a wide-range of skills, including personnel development, page design, magazine design, writing, reporting, editing. Aside from the award-winning daily newspaper, The Paris News publishers a variety of niche glossy magazine products, led by the extremely popular Paris Life.

The Paris News, part of Southern Newspapers, Inc., offers an exceptional benefits package, including health insurance, dental and vision; 401(k); vacation; and holidays.

Those interested should send contact Publisher J.D. Davidson at jdavidson@theparisnews.com.