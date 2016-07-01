Managing Editor – Shelby County, AL

Shelby County Newspapers, Inc., a media company specializing in newspapers, magazines and digital storytelling in Shelby County, AL, is seeking a newsroom leader with a strong passion for news and storytelling.

The managing editor will oversee editorial content for our newspapers and websites. Responsibilities include managing a staff of writers and freelancers, editing and proofreading material written by other staff members, as well as general assignment reporting, feature writing and some photography. This person must have at least two years’ experience in a newsroom and must be comfortable juggling many projects and deadlines.

This full-time opportunity offers a competitive salary and benefits. Compensation plan includes base weekly salary, health/dental insurance, 401(k), paid life and disability insurance, retirement plan, paid holidays and paid sick leave. Opportunity for advancement—with our company and others in our parent company— is nearly limitless.

Our publications include:

• The Shelby County Reporter, a weekly newspaper with a daily online focus. The Reporter has earned the state press association’s General Excellence award each of the last 13 years.

• The Alabaster Reporter, Pelham Reporter, Helena Reporter and 280 Reporter, weekly newspapers with a daily online focus.

• Shelby Living, Hoover’s Magazine, Homewood Life, Mountain Brook Magazine and Vestavia Hills Magazine.

Qualifications:

• Ability to lead, motivate and mentor a newsroom

• Excellent community news judgment

• Solid writing, researching and interviewing skills

• Fluency in AP style and strict adherence to grammar rules

• Valid driver’s license, car insurance and a vehicle

• Impeccable time management and organization skills

• Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred

• Strength in social media audience development is a must as is strength in all forms of digital storytelling.

To apply email your cover letter, résumé, earnings expectations and writing samples to Daniel Holmes at daniel.holmes@shelbycountyreporter.com.