Managing Editor – Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Newsmedia LLC, publisher of The Vicksburg Post and Vicksburg Living magazine, is seeking a Managing Editor to join our team. The ME must be forward-thinking and innovative with a focus on producing the best content possible to excite our readers and grow our audience. Candidate must be knowledgeable about technology and how to deliver news on every digital platform as well as producing a quality print edition. Strong editing and story development skills a must with the ability to coach staff while being personally productive.

For this position, we are looking for a candidate with:

● Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Communications or related field required

● Minimum two years’ journalism experience with a proven ability in reporting and writing required.

● Proven experience building, maintaining and engaging an active audience

● Ability to work independently under deadline pressure and prioritize tasks appropriately

● Demonstrated reporting, writing and organizational skills

● Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure

● Multi-media storytelling skills, including video and photography

● Experience using social media to source and promote content

● Demonstrated capability in capitalizing on high-value topics by engaging audiences in frequency and urgency

● Understanding of the methods and tools used to deliver content across a variety of platforms.

● Understanding imperatives of multiple platforms – print, mobile, Internet, etc.

● Proven ability to utilize a broad set of tools to tell stories and engage the audience

● Ability to leverage relationships with sources to deliver content that differentiates the organization from competitors

● Keeps abreast of industry advances and proactively considers new methods of reaching audiences including engaging, interactive and optimized product offerings

Vicksburg Newsmedia LLC, a Boone Newspapers Inc. affiliate, offers competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package. Interested candidates should send resume, clips and work samples to catherine.hadaway@vicksburgpost.com.