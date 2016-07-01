National Newspaper Week 2019

National Newspaper Week 2019 will be observed Oct. 6-12. This year’s theme is “Think F1RST – Know Your 5 Freedoms.”

In addition, this is a great opportunity to focus on the value your local newspaper brings to your community. The local news, sports and event coverage your local newspaper provides is content readers cannot find anywhere else. Newspaper reporters are covering local government, schools and local people like no one else.

Material, including editorials, cartoons, promotional ads and more, is now available at no cost to APA members on the NNW site, http://www.nationalnewspaperweek.com.

Please plan to celebrate National Newspaper Week by downloading these materials and devoting as many column inches as possible to reinforce the importance of newspaper to your communities.

Please also make it local by editorializing about your newspaper’s unique relevance. This can be about your duties as government watchdog, your role as a community forum and coverage of community events, publication of timely public notices, etc.

NNW is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers, Inc., the consortium of North American trade associations representing the newspaper industry. The APA has paid for the use of the content so there is no charge for APA members.