News Reporter/Editor – Grove Hill, AL

Weekly newspaper group in southwest Alabama seeking news reporter/editor to cover community news and sports. Requirements: A self-starter with a nose for news and an ability to write engaging and interesting stories with photo skills and computer pagination skills. Experience preferred. Competitive salary/benefits. Please send resume and work samples to Jim Cox, jimcox@tds.net, or mail to The Clarke County Democrat, P.O. Box 39, Grove Hill, AL 36451.