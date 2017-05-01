News Reporter – Florence, AL

The Times Daily in Florence, Alabama, is seeking an experienced news reporter to cover in-depth reporting projects, county government, the University of North Alabama and general assignment duties as needed. We need an energetic, inquisitive and productive professional with excellent reporting and writing skills to provide articles, web updates, tweets and short videos. The successful candidate will need a college degree or equivalent experience, a passion for journalism, and a reputation for quality and integrity. Ability to consistently meet established writing deadlines is a must.

Candidates need to send cover letter, resume and writing clips to Gary E. Maitland, Executive Editor, TimesDaily, 219 W. Tennessee Street, Florence, AL 35630, or email them to gary.maitland@TimesDaily.com.